close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Puppy trapped in San Antonio sewer rescued using a camera in 8-hour-long operation

Puppy trapped in San Antonio sewer rescued using a camera in 8-hour-long operation

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 18, 2023 09:17 PM IST

The rescue took time because the team had to nudge the puppy gently with camera equipment 10 feet at a time for a total distance of 200 feet.

A puppy was pulled to safety by rescuers after being trapped in a San Antonio sewer line for more than eight hours. According to reports, the incident occurred when three little puppies were playing near the main sewer and accidentally fell into it. Despite the efforts of the San Antonio Fire Department to rescue all three, the last pup remained trapped. The firefighters then contacted San Antonio Water System (SAWS), who helped rescue the third puppy.

Puppy rescued from sewer after hours-long operation. (X/@MySAWS)
Puppy rescued from sewer after hours-long operation. (X/@MySAWS)

Read| Spaniel in UK helps rescue a cat trapped 30-metre deep in mineshaft

According to KSAT, the rescue took time because the team had to nudge the puppy gently with camera equipment 10 feet at a time for a total distance of 200 feet. After the successful rescue, the puppy, which the rescuers named Pipa, was taken to the vet for a check-up before being returned to its owners.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

“Sewer Surprise: Late Wednesday night, SAWS crews used televising cameras to rescue a puppy which somehow found its way into the system through a private line. Pup was picked up by ACS and taken to a vet to be checked out,” reads the caption written alongside the photos shared on X.

Take a look at the pictures shared on X here:

The tweet was shared on November 17. It has since accumulated over 10,000 views and numerous likes and comments. A few even dropped comments on this post.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“So proud of our SAWS family….” posted an individual.

Another added, “Yay for SAWS! Thank you! Poor little guy.”

“Heroes,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming rescue?

Also Read| Cat gives dog a massage, viral video will prompt you to book a massage session

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out