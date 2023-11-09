close_game
Cat gives dog a massage, viral video will prompt you to book a massage session

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 09, 2023 07:43 PM IST

The viral video shows a street dog enjoying a massage by a stray cat.

Massages offer a blissful escape from the daily stresses of life. Turns out, it not only relaxes humans but animals too. And a video that is going viral on social media proves just that. It shows a cat giving a massage session to a dog. The video is such that you will find it hard to resist treating yourself to a massage session.

Cat giving massage to a dog using its paws. (X/@buitengebieden)
“Massage,” reads the simple yet apt caption to the video shared on X by the handle @buitengebieden. This handle often shares heartwarming videos of animals that instantly brighten up people’s moods. In the now-viral video, one can see a stray cat giving a massage with its paws to a street dog. And the dog looks totally into it with its closed eyes.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on November 8. It has since been viewed over 2.9 million times, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this video here:

“The best message ever. I want to try that lol,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “What a massage therapist!”

“Massage time,” remarked a third.

A fourth commented, “I feel comfortable watching this.”

“What a lovely way to start the day!” exclaimed a fourth.

A fifth declared, “Cat massages are the best!”

“The dog had to pay $5 to the cat,” joined a sixth.

“With the perfect hands!” wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on the video?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

