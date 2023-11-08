Cat shepherd takes its job seriously, puts ‘paw stamps’ on sheep

A video of a flock of sheep and a cat is gaining significant traction on social media and is sparking numerous responses from people. In it, one can see how a cat turned shepherd to keep a check on the flock of sheep. The video is cute to watch and is bound to curl up your lips into a smile. Cat counting sheeps entering in a pen. (X/@buitengebieden)

“Counting the sheep,” reads the caption of the video shared on X. The video shows a flock of sheep entering the pen one by one. As they enter, a cat can be seen counting them one by one, making sure to touch each one of them.

Watch the video of the sheep entering the pen here:

The tweet was shared on November 7. It has since garnered more than 8.6 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Cat thinks it’s a guard dog lmao,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I know the feeling I often find myself counting sheep when I can't fall asleep.”

“Making sure to touch them. Lol,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I love animals. It’s a pleasure watching them.”

“Shepherd boy,” remarked a sixth.

“And he takes his job seriously,” shared a seventh.

An eighth joined, “Putting on the paw stamps.”

