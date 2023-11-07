Cat interrupts dancers recording their performance, steals the show

A cat photobombing two dancers recording their performance has taken social media by storm. A video of the incident shows how the cat hogs the limelight without sparing a single thought about two dancers trying to record themselves. It is likely that this video of the cat will leave you laughing out loud. The image shows a cat photobombing two dancer recording themseleves. (X/@ShouldHaveCat)

The video opens to show the dancers in front of a camera. While the man is seen in a white shirt and a black pair of pants, the woman is in a blue dress. As the video progresses, they start their performance.

However, within a few seconds, a cat, previously standing beside them, decides to steal the show. It gracefully walks towards the camera and stands in front of it.

Take a look at this hilarious cat video:

The video was shared on November 5. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has collected close to 11.2 million views. The share has also accumulated several comments.

What did X users say about this cat?

“I would rather watch the cat,” shared an X user. “He didn't only steal the show. He took over the entire atmosphere and made it all about himself and himself alone. Call him selfish all you like, but bro ain't having anybody dominate him in his territory,” added another. “He’s like ‘watch me not them’,” joined a third. “Bro stole the show,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video with laughing emoticons.

