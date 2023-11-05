Cat gets startled as pet parent calls him, hurriedly runs away

Cats lovers know that kitties can get easily startled but have you ever seen one that reacts in that way after hearing its own name? This is exactly what this cute video shows. It is also highly likely that you will be laughing out loud by the end of the video. The image shows a cat perched on top of a bed.(Reddit/@Boojibs)

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “I literally just said his name and he does that.” The clip then goes on to show a cat on top of a bed curiously looking at something. Within moments, its pet parent calls its name and the cat gets extremely startled. Not just that, the kitty also runs away and gets down from the bed.

Take a look at this funny video of the cat:

Kenny

byu/Boojibs inStartledCats

The video was posted some a few days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 35,000 upvotes. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this cat video?

“What a silly little guy!” posted a Reddit user. “I swear kittens are goofiest creatures on Earth,” shared another. “I love how he climbs down the bed to the floor,” commented a third. “Kenny Cat got some slick moves,” expressed a fourth. “Kenny is a pretty startling name, to be fair,” joked a fifth. “I probably watched this 10 times! It’s my favourite thing today!” wrote a sixth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!