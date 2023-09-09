Cat angrily ‘asks’ human not to click its picture. Watch

A video of a cat has turned into a source of laughter for people on Reddit. The clip shows how the kitty reacts to its human taking its picture. The image shows a cat staring at the camera. (Reddit/@MdnightRmblr)

“Please don’t take my picture,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat staring at the camera with its human saying how she wants to take its picture. As the video goes on, the cat is heard meowing loudly, as if asking the human not to take its picture. It then also goes on to bury its face in a pillow. The video ends with the cat launching an attack on its human.

Take a look at this hilarious cat video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 1,900 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this cat video?

“I relate to this kitty. Have pretty much the same response when someone tries to take my picture,” wrote a Reddit user. “My cat heard this while I watched it. Now he's on my lap looking for the other cat,” posted another. “Love it when the eyes dilate right before the attack,” posted a third.