Cat waits patiently as Turkish chef prepares meal for it, video goes viral

A chef from Turkey has taken the Internet by storm for showing his culinary skills not just for humans but for animals too. In a video that has gone viral online, the chef can be seen preparing a meal for a stray cat. What’s more is that the cat waits patiently all this while for the food to be served. After watching this heartwarming video, many dropped comments, with some expressing gratitude for the chef’s act of kindness. Others couldn’t resist watching the entire video. Some even suggested that he should adopt the cat. Chef Baruthane Pilavcisi preparing a meal for the cat and later feeding it. (Instagram/@baruthanepilavcisi)

“What are we going to eat today?” reads the caption to the video when translated from Turkish to English. The video opens to show chef Baruthane Pilavcisi doing a little act with utensils as he spreads rice, chickpeas and chicken pieces on the kitchen counter on top of one another. As the video goes on, one can see a cat patiently waiting for food. He plates some rice and shreds chicken on top of it. Once done, he goes out to feed the stray cat waiting outside the restaurant.

Watch this chef preparing a meal for the cat right here:

The video was shared six days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has amassed more than 14.7 million views and the numbers are still going up. Additionally, many liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“I only waited to see if the cat was given the food!” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “He probably feeds the cat often; it seems willing to wait and patiently watch the man make his plate.”

“I was kinda sad he was teasing the little cat but the ending made my heart happy!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Thank you for feeding the cat. You won my heart.”

“He’s like ‘gimme sum, hooman’,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth suggested, “Kitchen cat. Adopt him.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video of a cat?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON