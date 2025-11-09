Will SNAP benefits roll out on Friday? How many people are eligible? Latest on govt shutdown

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has temporarily paused a lower court ruling that required the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for November by Friday. This leaves millions of Americans uncertain about their food assistance benefits as the government shutdown continues. Ketanji Brown Jackson pauses order to fully fund SNAP

A Supreme Court justice has temporarily paused a lower court ruling that required the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for November by Friday, leaving millions of Americans uncertain about their food assistance benefits as the government shutdown continues.

What does this pause mean for the beneficiaries?

In practical terms, this means some states may proceed with full payments if their systems are ready.

According to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, New York has begun issuing full benefits to eligible households following the previous court order, with access possible by Sunday, November 9.

Other than New York, several other states like California, Kansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin stated that SNAP beneficiaries have begun receiving monthly benefits by Friday afternoon, the Independent reported.

Gavin Newsom, California Governor, said, “Food benefits are now beginning to flow back to California families." California has roughly 5.5 million SNAP recipients.

USDA also released a memo stating that the agency “will complete the processes necessary” to ensure that the food stamps are delivered to the states.

A few other states are preparing to distribute partial benefits using contingency funds, which total only about $4.6 billion, far short of the $9 billion estimated monthly SNAP cost.

How many people are eligible?

SNAP serves low-income households whose income is under roughly 130% of the federal poverty line. The programme benefits 42 million Americans that includes children, seniors and working-class families.

Under USDA’s previous plan, only around US$4.65 billion of contingency funds would be used, which covers roughly 50–65% of typical payments, and no funds remain for new applicants or emergencies, ABC News reported.

Trump Administration's request

The Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that being forced to allocate $4 billion from Section 32 funds of the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1935 could jeopardise other essential programs such as the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program.

Solicitor General John Sauer, in the administration’s request, said the government faced “irreparable harm” if compelled to reallocate the funds by the day’s end.

The Trump administration maintains that the government’s remaining $23 billion in funds was sufficient to support both WIC and SNAP for the month.