US Election 2025 Results: Gavin Newsom registers major win as Proposition 50 approved by electorate

Among the major outcomes on Election Day 2025 in the US was the passing of Proposition 50 in California. This proposal was for redrawing of the map for constituencies in the state’s Congress. California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced the bill for passing of Proposition 50 in California.(REUTERS)

This comes as a big victory for Governor Gavin Newsom, who introduced this bill to respond to a similar move in Texas by the Republicans, The Wrap reported.

Governor Newsom had supported this proposal and had positioned it as a response to the allegedly unfair gerrymandering in Texas.

“California and Californians have been uniquely targeted by the Trump Administration, and we are not going to sit idle while they command Texas and other states to rig the next election to keep power — pursuing more extreme and unpopular policies,” Newsom had said in August, according to The Wrap.

“This proposal would give Californians a choice to fight back — and bring much-needed accountability and oversight to the Trump Administration.”

How would Proposition 50 impact California elections?

The successful passing of Proposition 50 in California is expected to swing next year’s state congressional poll in favor of the Democrats. According to Fox News, the approval by the electorate for this proposal means that the redrawing of the electoral map would now be the responsibility of the state legislature, controlled by the Democrats, as opposed to the Redistricting Commission, regarded as bipartisan.

Also Read: ‘Will put an end to…’: Zohran Mamdani warns Donald Trump after historic New York poll win

The immediate fallout of Proposition 50 is the creation of five more electoral districts which will, in all probability, vote for Democrats. California is a reliable “blue state”, so it was not as if the Democratic Party needed any additional help in the state.

For Gavin Newsom, who is seen as a strong contender to be the party’s nominee for President in 2028, this win means a lot.

Newsom was facing serious opposition from formidable opponents – which included former Governor and Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. The latter is the last Republican to have served as the Governor of the state.

Also Read: Election results 2025: Who won in New York, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, and Michigan

FAQs

What is Proposition 50?

It was a proposal for redrawing the electoral constituency map in California put to a vote.

Did Proposition 50 pass?

The ‘Yes’ voters were in a majority and supported the move.

Who is the Governor of California?

Gavin Newsom is the Governor of California, a Democrat, who supported Proposition 50’s approval.