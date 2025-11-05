Election results 2025: Who won in New York, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, and Michigan

Millions of Americans voted on Tuesday, in off-year elections across several states. Voters decided governors, mayors, judges, ballot measures, and more. Supporters of Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts to initial projections of his win during an election night rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 4, 2025.(REUTERS)

Here are the biggest results, state by state:

New York

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic socialist, won New York City’s mayoral race with 44% of the vote. He beat independent Andrew Cuomo (39%) and Republican Curtis Sliwa (16%). Mamdani is now the city’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor.

Statewide, Proposition 6 passed 60–40%, expanding voting access.

Virginia

Abigail Spanberger, a former Congresswoman and CIA officer, won the governor’s race 52–47% against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears. She is Virginia’s first female governor.

Lt. Gov: Ghazala Hashmi (D) won 53–46% — first Muslim American in statewide office. Attorney General: Jay Jones (D) flipped the seat 51–48% from Republican Jason Miyares. State House: Democrats kept control 51–49 after gaining one seat.

New Jersey

Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic Congresswoman and Navy veteran, won governor 57–42% over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Democrats now hold the office for a third straight term.

Pennsylvania

All three Democratic state Supreme Court justices were retained:

Christine Donohue: 68% yes

Kevin Dougherty: 65% yes

David Wecht: 70% yes

In Pittsburgh, centrist Democrat Corey O’Connor won mayor with 55%, beating progressive Ed Gainey. Democrats held most city offices.

Ohio

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval (D) won re-election 58–41% against Cory Bowman, half-brother of Vice President JD Vance.

Georgia

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has won a second term in office, securing his position through 2030. He defeated challengers Eddie Andrew Meredith, Kalema Jackson, and Helmut Domagalski.

Michigan

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield made history by winning the Detroit mayoral race, becoming the first woman ever elected to the city's top office.