Election results 2025: Who won in New York, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, and Michigan
Zohran Mamdani won New York City’s mayoral race, Abigail Spanberger was elected governor of Virginia, and Mary Sheffield became Detroit's first woman mayor.
Millions of Americans voted on Tuesday, in off-year elections across several states. Voters decided governors, mayors, judges, ballot measures, and more.
Here are the biggest results, state by state:
New York
Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic socialist, won New York City’s mayoral race with 44% of the vote. He beat independent Andrew Cuomo (39%) and Republican Curtis Sliwa (16%). Mamdani is now the city’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor.
Statewide, Proposition 6 passed 60–40%, expanding voting access.
Also Read: NYC mayor election 2025 LIVE: Zohran Mamdani wins, New York City elects Indian-origin mayor
Virginia
Abigail Spanberger, a former Congresswoman and CIA officer, won the governor’s race 52–47% against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears. She is Virginia’s first female governor.
- Lt. Gov: Ghazala Hashmi (D) won 53–46% — first Muslim American in statewide office.
- Attorney General: Jay Jones (D) flipped the seat 51–48% from Republican Jason Miyares.
- State House: Democrats kept control 51–49 after gaining one seat.
New Jersey
Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic Congresswoman and Navy veteran, won governor 57–42% over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Democrats now hold the office for a third straight term.
Pennsylvania
All three Democratic state Supreme Court justices were retained:
Christine Donohue: 68% yes
Kevin Dougherty: 65% yes
David Wecht: 70% yes
In Pittsburgh, centrist Democrat Corey O’Connor won mayor with 55%, beating progressive Ed Gainey. Democrats held most city offices.
Also Read: Abigail Spanberger’s beliefs: Her views on abortion, gun control, and Israel
Ohio
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval (D) won re-election 58–41% against Cory Bowman, half-brother of Vice President JD Vance.
Georgia
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has won a second term in office, securing his position through 2030. He defeated challengers Eddie Andrew Meredith, Kalema Jackson, and Helmut Domagalski.
Michigan
Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield made history by winning the Detroit mayoral race, becoming the first woman ever elected to the city's top office.