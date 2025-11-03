Election Day 2025: From New York to California, when do polls open and close in every US state

Millions of Americans will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 4, to vote in state and local elections. While this year is not a presidential election, many important races and local measures will be decided across the country, according to USA Today. Heading to the polls on November 4? Here’s exactly when voting starts and ends in all US states(Representative image/Unsplash)

If you plan to vote in person, it is important to know what time your polling place opens. Polling hours vary by state, and in some cases, by county or municipality. Most states open their polls at 7 am local time, but some start earlier, as early as 5 am, while others open later in the morning.

Polls that open at 6:00 am

Voters in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia can start casting their ballots at 6 am In Maine, smaller towns with fewer than 500 residents can open polls as late as 10 am. People can vote till 8 pm. After that, all polling places in the state will be closed.

Polls that open at 6:30 am

In North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia, polls open at 6:30 am and close at 7:30 pm.

Polls that open at 7:00 am

Most states start voting at 7 am. These include Alabama, Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Most of these states keep their polls open until 7 or 8 pm.

Polls that open later

In Arkansas, polls open at 7:30 am and at 8 am in Idaho and parts of Nebraska (Central Time).

Some states have flexible hours. In New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Washington, opening times depend on the local county or city. North Dakota allows polls to open between 7 and 9 am, while Vermont opens polls anytime between 5 and 10 am.

What voters should remember

Before heading out, voters should double-check their polling location and local election office website for exact times. Most polls close between 7 pm and 8 pm, and anyone already in line before closing time will still be allowed to vote.

Even though this is not a presidential election, the outcomes of state and local races can shape key policies in communities across America.

