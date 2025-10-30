Sean Grayson conviction: Why was Sonya Massey shot by Illinois sheriff's deputy? Shocking details in shooting death case

Sonya Massey was shot by a policeman at her home in Springfield, Illinois, after she'd called authorities for help and reported a prowler. The incident took place in July 2024, and this Wednesday a jury convicted Illinois sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson of second-degree murder in the shooting death case. Sean Grayson could get 20 years in jail for the shooting death case of Sonya Massey.(AP)

“While we believe Grayson’s actions deserved a first-degree conviction, today’s verdict is still a measure of justice for Sonya Massey,” attorneys for Massey's family, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, said in a statement.

With this conviction, Grayson could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison or probation. On the fateful July morning when Sonya had called 911, Grayson and another deputy went to her home. While she'd reported a prowler, Grayson shot and killed the 36-year-old woman over how she was holding a pot of water after removing it from the stove.

Why was Sonya Massey shot?

When deputies entered Massey's home after the 911 call, they saw the pot of water on the stove and Grayson asked her to move it. Massey had jumped up to get the pot and reportedly even joked with Grayson about how he said he was backing off from the ‘hot, steaming’ water.

Then, Massey replied “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” At this point, Grayson and the other deputy – Dawson Farley, drew their weapons and yelled for Massey to put the pot down. Grayson told investigators that he believed her ‘rebuke’ signaled an intention to kill him and in the commotion that followed, he fired three shots, which struck Massey right below her eye.

“Sonya turned to face me holding the pot. I did not know the type of liquid that was boiling,” he had written in his report three days after the incident. When the cops had their weapons drawn and had asked Massey to drop the pot, she reportedly ducked behind the counter, rising to grab the pan, before ducking again. Grayson had recalled stepping toward and around the counter to keep Massey in sight, over worries that she might have a weapon hidden.

“As I approached the cabinet, Sonya stood up from a crouched position, grabbing the pot, raising it above her head and throwing the boiling substance at me. I was in imminent fear of getting boiling liquid to my face or chest, which would have caused great bodily harm or death," Grayson recounted. The camera video from the officers did not make it clear whether Massey had attempted to throw the pan's contents.

Farley had testified that Massey didn't do or say anything that caused him to see her as a threat. However, under cross-examination, he revealed that he'd initially reported fearing for his safety due to the hot water. Farley didn't discharge his weapon and was not charged in the incident. Massey's family members, meanwhile, said that she struggled with mental health issues.

(With AP inputs)