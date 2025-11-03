Banks, post offices, UPS and more: See what's open on US Election Day 2025

With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, November 4, many Americans are preparing to head to the polls but will also be wondering how the day will affect their daily errands and responsibilities. While not a federal holiday, Election Day often raises questions about whether banks, post offices, and shipping services will remain open. Banks and shipping services like UPS and FedEx will also operate as usual on Election Day 2025. (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Here's what will be open and closed on Election Day 2025, according to USA Today.

Will the post office remain open and mail be delivered on Election Day 2025?

Election Day is not a federal holiday. Thus, the post offices will remain open on and mail will be delivered in the US on November 4.

Will shipping services work as usual on Election Day 2025?

According to UPS and FedEx, shipping operations will run normally on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4. All pickup and delivery services will be available, and store locations will remain open for customers. Both companies have confirmed that it will be business as usual.

Will banks remain open on Election Day 2025?

Election Day on Tuesday is not a federal holiday, meaning banks will operate as usual. Most major financial institutions will be open during their regular business hours, and customers can continue to access services like ATMs, mobile apps, and online banking without interruption.