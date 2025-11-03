Zohran Mamdani makes 1 am stop at a gay bar ahead of NYC mayor election day

Zohran Mamdani is putting the “party” in Democratic Party. The 34-year-old frontrunner in the New York City mayoral election went on a bar crawl on Saturday night, visiting as many as six nightclubs as part of his mayoral campaign. Zohran Mamdani visited six Brooklyn bars and nightclubs on Saturday night.

The Indian-origin Democrat nominee for the NYC mayor election went on a bar crawl to six different clubs in Brooklyn. According to Rogue DNC Facebook post, he visited Gabriela, Caribbean Social Club, Damballa, Mood Ring, Papi Juice and ended the night at 100 Sutton.

At Damballa NYC, Mamdani was seen dancing and singing with the crowd.

He also made an unannounced stop at a gay bar in Brooklyn, where he addressed the crowd directly. “Are we ready to beat Andrew Cuomo? Are we ready to win a city we can afford? Are we ready to make history?” Mamdani asked. “Let’s go out and do it. Thank you, my friends,” he added.

“So it’s 1am and Zohran just showed up at the gay bar,” read the caption of one video posted on X.

Zohran Mamdani has run one of the most visible election campaigns in recent years, frequently going out in public to meet voters. Despite a night of partying with constituents, he showed up for additional campaigning on Sunday. He was seen at the New York City marathon in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint on Sunday morning.

His bar crawl and additional Sunday campaigning comes days before the November 4 election. His main rival in the election is former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the primary. Republican Curtis Sliwa is also in the race.