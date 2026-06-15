Will Trump attend US-Iran deal signing in Switzerland? JD Vance reveals logistics of treaty

Vice President JD Vance hinted that President Donald Trump might decide at the last minute to attend the ceremonial signing ceremony for the recently announced US-Iran peace deal.

Donald Trump might decide at the last minute to attend the ceremonial signing ceremony of the US-Iran deal, according to JD Vance.(X/@RedLineReportt)

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Vance stated that he anticipates attending the formal memorandum of agreement signing ceremony in an interview with Fox News on Sunday night. He, however, added that talks over the US delegation are still underway.

"I think we're still figuring out the logistics on who's going to attend that signing ceremony," Vance said during a televised phone interview. "I certainly plan to be there, but it's possible the president himself could be there."

Following mediation efforts spearheaded by Pakistan and Qatar, the event is anticipated to take place on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Read more: When will Strait of Hormuz reopen? US-Iran peace deal raises hopes but shipping recovery may take time

Why Trump's attendance remains uncertain?

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{{^usCountry}} The White House has not yet confirmed whether Trump will visit Geneva, despite Vance's remarks. The ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by security concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The White House has not yet confirmed whether Trump will visit Geneva, despite Vance's remarks. The ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by security concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The US Secret Service generally discourages simultaneous appearances by the president and vice president, particularly overseas. The practice is intended to preserve continuity of government and reduce security risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US Secret Service generally discourages simultaneous appearances by the president and vice president, particularly overseas. The practice is intended to preserve continuity of government and reduce security risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That protocol means either Trump or Vance is likely to represent the United States at the signing ceremony rather than both attending together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That protocol means either Trump or Vance is likely to represent the United States at the signing ceremony rather than both attending together. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The timing also complicates planning. Trump is already scheduled to attend the annual Group of Seven summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, later this week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing also complicates planning. Trump is already scheduled to attend the annual Group of Seven summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, later this week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Pakistan says US and Iran reach deal to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz | What is happening? What did Vance say about the US-Iran deal? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Pakistan says US and Iran reach deal to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz | What is happening? What did Vance say about the US-Iran deal? {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m not going to say that everybody’s going to sing Kumbaya tomorrow,” Vance said on Fox News.

Although he acknowledged that there is still work to be done, Vance described the agreement with Iran on Sunday as "a big moment for the United States of America."

According to Vance, the agreement is based on three fundamental components.

The first is “the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, of course, the lifting of the naval blockade that we've had on Iran.” The guarantee that Iran will never seek, acquire, or purchase a nuclear weapon, he stated, is the second component.

“This only happens, to be clear, if Iran delivers on their promise,” Vance listed as the third element.

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He also highlighted how US consumers, who have been negatively impacted by months of high petrol prices, will benefit economically.

He thanks the American people and says, “I guess my primary message to the American people is ‘thank you.’ Because of your patience, I think that we solved the problem that has plagued this country.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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