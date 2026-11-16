Willie Geist to leave Morning Joe after nearly 20 years, take on expanded role at NBC's Today

From 2027, Geist will concentrate on hosting Sunday Today with Willie Geist on a full-time basis. He will also take on a wide r role across NBC’s Today programme and other NBCNews platforms, according to an announcement issued on Monday morning.

Willie Geist is preparing to step away from MSNBC’s long-running morning programme Morning Joe after almost 20 years, marking the end of an era for one of American television’s most established presenting teams.

Geist reflects on his time at NBC and MS NOW Reacting to the development, Geist expressed gratitude to both NBC and MS NOW for allowing him to work across the two networks and pursue his journalistic interests.

He said he was thankful for the opportunity to continue doing work he loved while being part of both organisations.

His departure from Morning Joe will bring a significant change to the programme's presenting line-up, which has featured Geist alongside co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for nearly two decades.

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End of a long-standing morning television partnership The transition will break up a presenting trio whose longevity has been unusual in the competitive world of American breakfast television.

Morning Joe first aired in April 2007 on the cable network then known as MSNBC. Over the years, Scarborough, Brzezinski and Geist became familiar faces for viewers of the weekday morning news programme.

However, the change does not signal an immediate departure for the show's other two prominent presenters. Scarborough and Brzezinski are both contracted to remain with MS NOW until 2029.

Geist's move will therefore mark a new chapter in his broadcasting career, while allowing him to expand his involvement with NBC's flagship morning and weekend news programming.

Geist calls his move ‘bittersweet’ Geist, 51, described the move as “bittersweet”, expressing gratitude to NBC and MS NOW for giving him the opportunity to pursue his passion across both networks.

As he prepared to leave Morning Joe, he paid tribute to co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, acknowledging the programme and its people for playing a defining role in his professional journey.

Calling it a difficult farewell, Geist said he was saying goodbye to "Joe [Scarborough], Mika [Brzezinski] and the place that made possible everything else in [his] career over the last two decades.”

At the same time, he expressed excitement about his next chapter, saying, “I am thrilled to settle in with my family at Today and dedicate all of my time to that special place.”

During his on-air announcement, Geist also recalled the unusual arrangement that allowed him to work across NBC and MS NOW after MSNBC rebranded as MS NOW. He said he had felt “flattered” to be the only employee permitted to continue working for both networks.

Acknowledging that the arrangement was never meant to be permanent, he announced that his stint on Morning Joe would conclude next month.

“It was never intended to last forever,” he said, describing the decision as one made with a “very heavy heart” filled with memories, experiences and friendships, particularly his bond with Scarborough and Brzezinski.