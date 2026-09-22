Willmar shooting reports update: What's happening near Kandiyohi County fairgrounds in Minnesota? Locals express fear

A shooting was reported near the Kandiyohi County fairgrounds in Willmar, Minnesota on September 21. As per scanner reports, multiple people were shot in the incident at 7th Street Northwest.

A shooting was reported in Willmar, Minnesota. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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CrimeRadar, a scanner site, noted ‘Multiple people shot near county fairgrounds’, adding that this was based on information heard on the Kandiyohi County MN Law Dispatch.

What to know of Willmar shooting from scanner audio

"City, I'm taking a report of a drive-by shooting at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds," audio from the scanner site noted. As per the call details shared on the scanner site, more than one person appeared to be down. Witness reports, as per the scanner site, noted that about 30 shots were fired. Further, the reports, as per the scanner site, indicated that the alleged shooters might have been in a black car.

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{{^usCountry}} The condition of the people allegedly shot is not known at present. A motive for the shooting is not known either, and no details about alleged suspects are out yet. The Willmar Police Department is yet to officially comment on the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The condition of the people allegedly shot is not known at present. A motive for the shooting is not known either, and no details about alleged suspects are out yet. The Willmar Police Department is yet to officially comment on the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Units have been dispatched to check the woods and nearby areas after the black car was reported to have fled the scene, as per CrimeRadar's audio.

Willmar shooting: People share fears, concerns

Many locals shared their fears and concerns amid reports of the Willmar shooting. “Im praying for everyone on the Northside. 4 victims shot,” one wrote, though the number of victims has not been confirmed yet.

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Another added “shooting over by the fairground area. If anyone got people over there, check on em. Sounds like multiple victims , one confirmed deceased…,” adding “And yall PLEASE don’t be those nosey people that go to the scene to see everything, the shooter is still on the run, stay inside!.” However, the news of one person being deceased could not be verified.

Yet another remarked “Multiple people shot near county fairgrounds.” An individual shared “This is a third victim in Willard shooting.arriving at hospital. Unresponsive female arrives at hospital by private vehicle,” though the information was not verified by official sources.

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“Seriously what is happening to this town drive by shooting out by the fairgrounds and that fishing pier sounds like three people are dead and their two cars that are on a high-speed chase,” another local lamented. One person claimed that people were being turned away from the ER as victims from the shooting were being brought in. “Have they heard anything about what is going on? They are turning some people away from the ER because of this,” they wrote, though this information remains unverified.