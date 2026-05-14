With Kevin Warsh confirmed, official Fed takeover date revealed: ‘Biggest challenge is….’

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, handing President Donald Trump a key victory at a moment when the central bank faces mounting political and economic pressure. Warsh was approved in a 54-45 vote and will officially take over on May 14, 2026, replacing outgoing Fed chair Jerome Powell at the end of his term. He is expected to lead his first Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 16-17.

Kevin Warsh was confirmed by the senate as Fed Chair on Wednesday(REUTERS)

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The former Fed governor, once viewed as a traditional inflation hawk, now steps into the role amid growing debate over interest rates, inflation and the independence of the central bank.

Inflation fight looms

Warsh inherits a difficult economic backdrop, with inflation still sitting above the Fed’s long-term target and fresh geopolitical tensions adding new uncertainty to the economy.

Consumer prices recently climbed to 3.8% year-over-year, driven partly by rising oil prices linked to the expanding conflict involving Iran. At the same time, employment figures remain mixed, with weak job growth masked by falling labor participation tied to deportation policies and an aging workforce.

The Fed now faces competing pressures: keep rates elevated to cool inflation or lower them to support economic growth.

‘Regime change’ remarks spark attention

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{{^usCountry}} Warsh has repeatedly criticized the Fed’s recent handling of inflation, particularly the sharp spike during 2021-22. He has also called for sweeping institutional changes, arguing that the central bank has become overly political and too transparent in its communications strategy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warsh has repeatedly criticized the Fed’s recent handling of inflation, particularly the sharp spike during 2021-22. He has also called for sweeping institutional changes, arguing that the central bank has become overly political and too transparent in its communications strategy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He previously said the Fed needed “regime change” and questioned whether tools such as quarterly interest-rate forecasts have made it harder for policymakers to pivot quickly when economic conditions change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He previously said the Fed needed “regime change” and questioned whether tools such as quarterly interest-rate forecasts have made it harder for policymakers to pivot quickly when economic conditions change. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His approach could mark a major shift from decades of increasing openness at the central bank. Trump pressure expected to remain a major issue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His approach could mark a major shift from decades of increasing openness at the central bank. Trump pressure expected to remain a major issue {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even before officially taking office, analysts believe Warsh’s relationship with Trump may become one of the defining challenges of his tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even before officially taking office, analysts believe Warsh’s relationship with Trump may become one of the defining challenges of his tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Warsh's biggest challenge will likely be dealing with President Trump,” David Wessel said, as per news agency AFP/ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Warsh's biggest challenge will likely be dealing with President Trump,” David Wessel said, as per news agency AFP/ {{/usCountry}}

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“The president does not respect the independence of the Fed and he wants interest rates to be lower.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked Powell over monetary policy decisions and previously backed efforts targeting Fed officials, including a Justice Department probe into Powell tied to renovation cost overruns at the central bank.

That investigation was later dropped as the administration moved ahead with Warsh’s nomination.

Fed divisions add another layer of uncertainty

Warsh also enters office during an unusually divided period inside the Fed itself.

At the central bank’s most recent meeting, several policymakers publicly pushed for the possibility of future rate hikes — a rare split that highlighted growing disagreement over how aggressively inflation should be tackled.

“One of Warsh's challenges is that the Fed does seem divided -- at times along partisan lines, which is a change from the past,” Wessel added.

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Adding to the unusual transition, Powell is expected to remain on the Fed’s Board of Governors even after stepping down as chair, making him the first outgoing Fed chief in more than seven decades to do so.

(With AFP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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