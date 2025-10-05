Woman caught smearing dog poop on Trump-themed Cybertruck in Chicago, ‘This person thought…’

A Chicago woman was filmed allegedly smearing dog feces on a Trump-themed Cybertruck parked in the city’s Northalsted area, according to NewYork Post report. John Evans, who was visiting from Savannah, Georgia, said he left his Tesla truck there on Wednesday while attending a conference. When he came back, he found feces spread across the vehicle, which was decorated with an American flag wrap and Donald Trump’s gold signature on the tailgate. The vehicle’s cameras recorded a woman wiping the mess on Trump-themed Cybertruck in Chicago. (@jeeotus/X)

“It’s crazy that something like this upsets somebody so much that they decided, ‘Oh, I’m going to ruin that person’s day,’” Evans told FOX 32. “Well, the shoe is on the other foot now.”

Also read: Indian woman's example in lawsuit against Trump over H-1B fee hike: ‘Will be forced to leave her…'

The vehicle’s cameras recorded the woman

Evans said the vehicle’s cameras recorded a woman wiping the mess on the truck. “On the tailgate in Gold Leaf, there is a representation of the signature of President Trump,” he said. “And I think that may have further inflamed the mental illness of the person that decided to do this to my vehicle.”

Evans shared images from the video on X, where users claimed the woman was Dorothy Owen, co-owner of Renegade Dog Services, a local daycare. The post went viral, gaining tens of thousands of likes and reshares, according to NewYork Post.

The business’s Instagram page later appeared to mock the act, posting a crude caption referencing Trump and using profane hashtags.

Has the woman been charhed?

Police have not verified the woman’s identity, and no charges have been filed.

After the post spread, negative reviews began appearing online about the dog service, Evans said, “I think that America is happy to help other Americans with accountability for bad actors,” according to the Daily Mail.

He said he doesn’t plan to involve police, believing the public backlash is enough. “I would say, we are Americans, you have an obligation to do better,” he added. “When you do something like this, you’re making the problem worse.”