Woman in Brooklyn rips down posters of Israeli hostages as bystander protests: ‘Are you proud of yourself?’

A woman in Brooklyn was caught on camera tearing down posters of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. The unidentified woman ripped down the posters in Williamsburg, which has a large Orthodox Jewish population.

The video, posted to Reddit, shows the woman taking down the flyers one by one. Multiple flyers lined the green wood before being ripped down. A man filming the incident is heard yelling, “Hey, hey, what are you doing?” The woman, however, ignores him and continues to destroy the posters.

“They’re innocent people,” the man yells. “Yeah, they’re innocent,” the woman responds.

“They’re children, they’re babies, they’re elderly people,” the man continues. “Are you proud of yourself?” The woman, now annoyed, is seen shoving the papers in front of the man’s camera.

“These are innocent people, babies, mothers kidnapped!” the person who was filming her continues to yell. The woman now starts to tear the posters more aggressively, as a man accompanying her asks the person filming her to “get out of her face.”

Other similar incidents

This is not the first time people in America were seen tearing down posters of Israeli hostages. Three NYU students were recently caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages. One of the students, Yazmeen Deyhimi, later admitted to have done the same.

The students were filmed at Tisch Hall in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, taking down posters students had put up of several people being held hostage by Hamas terrorists. They were photographed smirking as they walked away holding the crumbled images.

Meanwhile, a dentist from South Florida was reportedly fired on Wednesday, October 18, after he was seen in a video ripping down posters of Israeli hostages. Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa claimed he tore down the posters plastered across Miami to quell what he believes is racially charged hatred in the city.

A viral video shows two men, one of whom has been identified as Ahmed, taking down posters of the hostages. Over 200 people are being held hostages by Hamas. About 50 more victims who were kidnapped are being held by other “resistance factions and in other places,” Hamas military officials said, according to New York Post.

