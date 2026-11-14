Workday outage disrupts thousands of businesses worldwide: Walmart, Target workers face payroll and HR access issues

A major technical failure at Workday, one of the world's leading human resources and payroll software providers, disrupted workplace services on Friday, November 13, leaving employees at affected organisations unable to access essential HR functions. From checking salary information and recording working hours to requesting leave and completing benefits paperwork, several routine workplace activities suddenly became inaccessible.

A Workday technical failure disrupted employee services at Walmart. (Bloomberg)

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The disruption raised concerns among employees and employers alike, particularly because Workday's platform is deeply integrated into the daily operations of thousands of organisations worldwide. The company says its software is used by more than 11,500 organisations, making the incident a significant reminder of how heavily modern workplaces depend on centralised digital infrastructure.

Workday outage triggers thousands of reports

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The technical problems began on Friday afternoon, with outage reports rising rapidly as employees encountered difficulties accessing their workplace accounts, FOX Local reported.

Deep Dive What caused the Workday outage? The disruption reportedly emerged during testing of Workday’s backup systems. An issue in its disaster-recovery environment left some information inconsistent, and the company placed some systems in maintenance mode while investigating. Which Workday services were affected by the outage? Some employees could not access workplace accounts to check payroll information, record working hours, request leave, access benefits or complete mandatory training. Workday did not specify exactly which customers or employees were affected. What should employees do if they cannot access Workday? Employees experiencing access problems should follow their employer’s instructions for alternative procedures. Businesses may use temporary arrangements for timekeeping, leave requests and HR communications until services are restored.

According to Downdetector, the online service-monitoring platform, nearly 3,000 reports of problems with Workday were recorded during the disruption. Many users attempting to log in encountered error messages indicating that the service was unavailable.

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The outage affected access to several important workplace functions. Employees at affected organisations reported difficulties clocking in and out, checking payroll information, submitting leave requests, accessing employee benefits and completing mandatory workplace training.

For companies that depend on Workday to manage their human resources operations, the disruption created an immediate administrative challenge. HR departments and payroll teams also faced uncertainty over how to handle employee requests and timekeeping activities while the platform remained unavailable.

Major corporations and public institutions among Workday's customers

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The scale of Workday's customer network highlights why the disruption attracted widespread attention. The platform is used by thousands of organisations across industries, including retail, banking, technology, healthcare, education and government.

Some of the well-known organisations listed among Workday's customers include Walmart, Target, General Electric, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Southwest Airlines, Salesforce, Charles Schwab and Nasdaq.

Government institutions also rely on the company's technology. Municipal authorities in cities such as Seattle, Dallas and Philadelphia use Workday for various administrative and workforce management requirements. Federal organisations, including the US Department of Energy and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, are also among its reported customers.

However, Workday has not confirmed that all these organisations experienced the outage. The company described the disruption as affecting some of its customers, without disclosing the exact number of businesses or employees impacted.

Backup system testing linked to technical failure

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According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the disruption emerged while Workday was testing its backup systems.

The company reportedly discovered an issue during testing of its disaster-recovery environment. The problem left some information in an inconsistent state, potentially resulting in errors when users attempted to access their accounts or complete activities through the platform.

As a precaution, Workday placed some of its systems into maintenance mode while investigating the issue and determining the appropriate recovery measures.

Backup and disaster-recovery systems are essential components of large cloud-based technology platforms. They are designed to help companies maintain operations and recover services when technical failures occur. However, the Workday incident illustrates how problems involving these systems can also affect access to live services when recovery procedures do not function as expected.

Workday apologises and promises to restore services

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As reports of the outage spread, Workday acknowledged the disruption and said its technical teams were working urgently to investigate the problem.

A company spokesperson issued the following statement: “Some of our customers are experiencing a service disruption and we're working urgently to investigate and resolve the issue. We sincerely apologize for the challenges this is causing impacted customers,” as per Fox News.

The company also said that it was assessing the appropriate steps to restore affected services and would provide regular updates as its investigation progressed.

However, Workday had not announced a definitive timeline for the complete restoration of the affected systems in its initial statements.

The uncertainty left employees and organisations waiting for further information, particularly those relying on the platform for time-sensitive administrative activities such as payroll processing and benefits enrolment.

Why the Workday outage matters for businesses and employees

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The incident highlights the growing dependence of modern businesses on cloud-based human resources management systems.

Platforms such as Workday bring multiple workplace functions together in one digital environment. Employees can use them to view payslips, update personal information, enrol in benefits, apply for leave and complete training requirements. Employers, meanwhile, rely on these systems to manage recruitment, payroll, employee records and workforce administration.

While this centralised approach makes administrative processes more efficient, it also creates operational challenges when a service experiences widespread technical problems.

Even a temporary interruption can affect several departments simultaneously. Employees may be unable to submit time-sensitive requests, managers may lose access to workforce information, and HR teams may need to rely on alternative procedures to maintain essential operations.

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The disruption also reinforces the importance of reliable backup infrastructure, disaster-recovery planning and clear communication between technology providers and their customers.

Employees await updates as Workday investigates

As Workday continued investigating the technical failure, affected organisations faced the challenge of managing employee-related activities without normal access to the platform.

Businesses may need to use temporary arrangements for recording working hours, handling leave requests and communicating important HR information until services are restored. Employees experiencing access problems should follow their employer's instructions regarding alternative reporting and administrative procedures.

Although the incident affected a platform serving more than 11,500 organisations worldwide, the actual number of customers and individual employees impacted remained unclear.

For now, the outage serves as another example of how a technical issue at a major software provider can create disruption far beyond the technology company itself, affecting everyday workplace activities across multiple industries.