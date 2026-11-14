Blue Jays star Anthony Santander apologises after sharing anti-Muslim posts targeting Abdul El-Sayed: ‘this content caused hurt’

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander has issued a public apology after facing widespread criticism for sharing anti-Muslim content on social media, acknowledging that his posts caused offence and fell short of the values he believes in. Anthony Santander issued his first major public response to backlash over anti-Muslim social media posts, acknowledging that he should have been more careful. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram on Friday, Santander admitted that he should have exercised greater care before sharing the controversial material. He also recognised the responsibility that comes with having a public platform and expressed regret for the impact his posts had on the Muslim community.

The 32-year-old Venezuelan baseball star stressed that everyone deserves equal dignity and respect, irrespective of their religious beliefs, cultural background or personal convictions.

Santander acknowledges his mistake, expresses regret Reflecting on the controversy, Santander said that conversations with people he trusts had helped him understand the consequences of his actions.

"I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize," he wrote, accepting responsibility for sharing the material.

He further explained that his personal beliefs do not align with messages promoting discrimination or hostility towards any community.

"As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background or beliefs," Santander stated.

The Blue Jays player also specifically addressed the Muslim community, reaffirming his respect for people of all faiths and backgrounds.

He concluded his statement by promising to be more careful with his future communications, saying: "From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote any hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone."

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