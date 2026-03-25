Is Claude down? Thousands report outage on Downdetector

Claude outage: Several reports have started to reported issues with Claude on Downdetector. At the time of this writing, there are over 4,000 reports, which is significantly high for such a brief period. Claude outage: Downdetector shows more than 4,000 users reporting issues with Claude, marking a notable spike in complaints. (Bloomberg)

Claude has recognized the outage on its status page, noting a rise in errors. Problems were most reported on Claude Chat (48%), app (28%) and Claude Code (14%).

“The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented,” it said.

Meanwhile, several users reported about Claude outage on X. "Error Alert on Claude: "This isn't working right now. You can try again later." It worked on the phone app," one user wrote.

“its down for me,” another said.

"I cannot use it "This isn't working right now. You can try again later" Last 15 minutes or so," a third person wrote.

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