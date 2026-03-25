Is Claude down? Thousands report outage on Downdetector
Claude experiences significant outage with over 4,000 reports on Downdetector, suggesting widespread issues within a short timeframe.
Claude outage: Several reports have started to reported issues with Claude on Downdetector. At the time of this writing, there are over 4,000 reports, which is significantly high for such a brief period.
Claude has recognized the outage on its status page, noting a rise in errors. Problems were most reported on Claude Chat (48%), app (28%) and Claude Code (14%).
“The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented,” it said.
Meanwhile, several users reported about Claude outage on X. "Error Alert on Claude: "This isn't working right now. You can try again later." It worked on the phone app," one user wrote.
“its down for me,” another said.
"I cannot use it "This isn't working right now. You can try again later" Last 15 minutes or so," a third person wrote.
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Anthropic’s new feature for AI assistant Claude
Anthropic has unveiled a new feature for its AI assistant Claude, enabling it to perform coding tasks with greater autonomy, while striving to uphold a layer of safety checks.
This feature, referred to as "auto mode," is presently accessible as a research preview and aims to minimize the necessity for developers to manually authorize each action performed by AI systems. Rather, the model assesses whether a task is safe to carry out independently, seeking to achieve a balance between efficiency and supervision.
Auto mode functions by evaluating each action prior to execution, searching for potential hazards such as unintended behavior or prompt injection attacks—where concealed instructions can coerce the AI into executing actions that exceed the user's intent. Actions considered safe are executed automatically, whereas those identified as risky are prevented from being carried out.
The recent update enhances previous tools developed by Anthropic, such as Claude Code Review and Dispatch, which are designed to automate development workflows. Nevertheless, the auto mode advances this concept by transferring the decision-making process from the user to the AI regarding when approvals are required.
This shift signifies a broader trend within the AI landscape, where organizations like OpenAI and GitHub are creating systems that can perform tasks independently. As these technologies progress, the ongoing challenge is to ensure that greater autonomy does not undermine reliability or security.
Anthropic has not revealed the specific criteria employed by its safety layer to distinguish between safe and unsafe actions, which may be a crucial factor for developers assessing this feature.
The company announced that auto mode will be available to enterprise and API users in the near future. Currently, it is restricted to certain model versions and is advised for use in controlled or sandboxed settings to reduce potential risks during the testing phase.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More