Claude down: Thousands of users face issues with Anthropic ‘code’ amid outage; how to fix API error 500

Claude, the AI agent from Anthropic , appeared to face issues on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Downdetector had logged over 5,000 people facing issues with Claude .

Many on social media complained that ‘Claude code’ was down. “Claude Code is down, basically a snow day,” one person wrote. Another added “Claude Code went down a few minutes ago. 500 Internal Server Error across the board…”.

As per Downdetector, most people faced issues with Claude chat, with 44 percent complaining about that. People also faced issues with Claude code and the app too.

Yet another person said “CLAUDE IS CRASHING MAYBE DOWN AGAIN. what do i do now ?”. On Downdetector too, people expressed their disgruntlement with the Claude chatbot being down, showing how many people rely on it for everyday tasks. “API Error 500 . Just when i was almost done vibe-coding a site to detect when claude was down.” one person wrote.

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Another added “can soeone actually tell me why they have issues so much? is it overrun servers or are they just breaking it over and over and fixing on the fly.” Yet another person said “both claude and cowork down for me.”

How to fix Claude API error 500? Many users appeared to be getting an API error 500.

"Claude Down?? API Error: 500 {"type":"error","error":{"type":"api_error","message":"Internal server error"},"request_id":"req_011CZ9EZWq6y5UfubJ1t2v9M"}", one person wrote on X.