Claude down: Thousands of users face issues with Anthropic ‘code’ amid outage; how to fix API error 500
Thousands of users complained about facing issues with Claude, the AI model from Anthropic, with many saying the ‘code’ was down.
As per Downdetector, most people faced issues with Claude chat, with 44 percent complaining about that. People also faced issues with Claude code and the app too.
'Claude code down' complaints flood social media
Many on social media complained that ‘Claude code’ was down. “Claude Code is down, basically a snow day,” one person wrote. Another added “Claude Code went down a few minutes ago. 500 Internal Server Error across the board…”.
Yet another person said “CLAUDE IS CRASHING MAYBE DOWN AGAIN. what do i do now ?”. On Downdetector too, people expressed their disgruntlement with the Claude chatbot being down, showing how many people rely on it for everyday tasks. “API Error 500 . Just when i was almost done vibe-coding a site to detect when claude was down.” one person wrote.
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Another added “can soeone actually tell me why they have issues so much? is it overrun servers or are they just breaking it over and over and fixing on the fly.” Yet another person said “both claude and cowork down for me.”
How to fix Claude API error 500?
Many users appeared to be getting an API error 500.
"Claude Down?? API Error: 500 {"type":"error","error":{"type":"api_error","message":"Internal server error"},"request_id":"req_011CZ9EZWq6y5UfubJ1t2v9M"}", one person wrote on X.
An API 500 error means there is an internal server error on the Anthropic side meaning there is no fix on the user side which is possible. It is usually triggered by transient issue, an outage, or a problem with the configuration of the request.
Claude or Anthropic are yet to release a statement about the outage. The cause for the outage also remains unknown.
Currently, the number of complaints appear to have sharply fallen to a little over 1,000 in the US. However, the outage appeared to be global with people from other countries complaining about the same error.
"Claude Code - UK not sure about others - anyone else getting API Error: 500 {"type":"error","error":{"type":"api_error","message":"Internal server error"},"request_id": etc. on all sessions?," one person asked on X.
Another wrote in Japanese on X “Since Claudecode-kun is down with a Claude Code API Error: 500, guess I'll hop in the bath too,” as per the translation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More