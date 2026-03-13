Anthropic’s Pentagon Battle Matters to Every Business

In the past year President Trump has demanded Intel hand over 10% of its equity, that Nvidia share its China chip revenue with Treasury, and Amazon scrap plans to show tariffs to some customers. In all cases, the companies quietly complied. Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic.

But when his Defense Department demanded unrestricted access to Anthropic’s artificial intelligence, the company loudly said no. For businesses in the Trump era, it was an unprecedented act of defiance, and it drew an unprecedented response: The administration designated the company a supply-chain risk.

The two are now going to court, and the outcome matters to every American business. A win for the government would effectively empower the president to cripple any company over political differences.

The designation bars Anthropic’s models being used in military contracts—and, depending on how broadly it is interpreted, the designation could threaten the company’s growth or even its survival. Anthropic is at the bleeding edge of AI and its diminishment would set back American leadership in an industry critical to economic and strategic dominance.

That Trump is prepared to take that risk sets this apart from other forays into state capitalism where the goal has usually been economic (invest in the U.S.) or financial (hand over the money). Now, the goal is political obedience. It is the sort of treatment companies expect in Russia or China, not the U.S.

The case reverberates well beyond this one company. Every business that sells to the federal government must weigh the risk of being sanctioned should it break with the White House. Some may elect not to do work with the Pentagon at all, depriving the American military of the best technology Silicon Valley has to offer.

The case also threatens a competitive advantage for U.S. tech abroad: political neutrality. American companies can tell clients that, unlike their Chinese competitors, they don’t follow orders from the ruling party. “We are pushing foreigners to this world where they cannot trust American AI products for the same reason they can’t trust Chinese stuff,” Dean Ball, a former AI adviser to Trump, said.

The dispute began over philosophical differences. Co-founder Dario Amodei has made safety and social responsibility central to Anthropic’s approach to AI. Usage restrictions governing its contract with the Pentagon stipulate that its AI cannot be used for domestic mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. The Pentagon, which objects to outside limits on what its troops can do, wants unrestricted access for all lawful purposes.

Both positions are legitimate, and perhaps irreconcilable. Which is OK: One of capitalism’s many virtues is that you can choose with whom to do business based not just on product or price, but values. Bud Light too woke? Drink Miller Lite. Fox News too conservative? Watch MS NOW. If Anthropic was too inflexible, the Pentagon could have simply terminated the contract. But Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went further, declaring on X that “no contractor, supplier, or partner that does business with the United States military may conduct any commercial activity with Anthropic.”