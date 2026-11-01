'Would I tell you?' Trump snaps at reporter when asked about possible fresh US strikes against Iran

US President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter who asked if he would go back to war against Iran as soon as this week. He was speaking to the media on Saturday as he arrived at a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump speaks to the media at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. (REUTERS)

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Trump also shared his costume for the annual Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, as per Fox News. He wore his usual dark blue suit and red tie. He jokingly said he came dressed “as Donald Trump.”

What did Trump say about Iran war

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According to the Halloween videos, The New York Times reporter asked the President as the party about war, “Do you expect to go back to war against Iran as soon as this week?”

Trump replied: “Why would you ask such a stupid question? Let’s say I did, would I tell you?”

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Where the Iran war stands now

{{^usCountry}} According to CBS News, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that no decision had been made on whether to restart military action against Iran. However, he said the US was prepared if another attack became necessary. “If we needed to do something militarily, we would have the ability to do it and we have everything we need to be successful,” Rubio said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CBS News, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that no decision had been made on whether to restart military action against Iran. However, he said the US was prepared if another attack became necessary. “If we needed to do something militarily, we would have the ability to do it and we have everything we need to be successful,” Rubio said. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump said on Friday that the war with Iran was “going to end soon”, but did not explain how it would happen. His remarks came as Qatari mediators returned to Tehran to push for a peace deal that Iran and the US are still negotiating, as per CBS News.

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Also read: Georgia GOP candidate Kevin Martin backs Trump's Iran strategy ahead of midterms: 'We don't do it lagging'

Trump on Bolsonaro

As per Reuters, Trump also said on Saturday that Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in the US “as long as he wants.” Bolsonaro lost his country’s presidential election to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and fled to the US after the loss. Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago that he has no plans to meet him.

Also read: JD Vance transforms into Dumbledore for Halloween as baby son steals show dressed as Dobby

'Violent' Halloween videos by US agencies

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As per AFP, Trump’s administration marked Halloween on Saturday with violent videos that celebrated the detention of migrants and the killing of foreign “enemies” by the US military.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted a one-minute video on X set to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” It starts with horror movie icons and then shows arrests and migrants in detention. Captions include “this guy was wanted for homicide.”

The Defense Department posted a short black-and-white video on X with the line “Haunting the enemies of America." It mixes scenes of missile launches and troops with clips of Trump vowing to kill drug traffickers and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pledging to kill anyone who kills Americans, as per AFP.