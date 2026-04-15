X down right now: Thousands of Twitter users face outage; how to fix ‘posts aren’t loading right now' issue

X formerly known as Twitter appeared to be down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 17,000 people facing problems.

X and Twitter logos are seen amid reported outage. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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Downdetector screengrab shows a spike in user-reported problems with X. (Downdetector)

Several people took to social media to voice their complaints about the Elon Musk owned platform.

“I just went on FB to tell everyone that X is down.. It was a weird experience. Can you see this?,” one wrote. Another asked “X down ?”. Yet another remarked “I hate it when 𝕏 is down.”

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{{^usCountry}} As per Downdetector, most people faced issues on the app, while a bulk of the complaints were about their feed or timeline. Some also faced issued with the website, as per the Downdetector log. An outage map from the site showed places on both coasts impacted, with cities like Los Angeles and New York appearing hit worse than others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per Downdetector, most people faced issues on the app, while a bulk of the complaints were about their feed or timeline. Some also faced issued with the website, as per the Downdetector log. An outage map from the site showed places on both coasts impacted, with cities like Los Angeles and New York appearing hit worse than others. {{/usCountry}}

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Due to the reported outage, some people came across old posts or kept seeing posts they'd already come across or interacted with. “I am seeing the same tweets again and again. X down ?,” one person asked on the social media platform.

Grok was asked about the X outage as well and replied “Yes, it looks true right now. Downdetector shows elevated reports of issues (mostly app, feed/timeline, and website problems for some users), and tons of fresh posts are complaining about X being down or glitchy in the last hour. Should clear up soon—happens occasionally.”

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Notably, X has not commented on the outage yet and a reason for the same is not known either. While some voiced concerns, many appeared to take the outage on a lighter note, drawing a link to the ongoing Champions League soccer games.

“Elon shut twitter down as soon as the games ended,” one wrote. Another added “say swear twitter went down due to the ucl matches wow the motion we have as a sport.”

How to fix 'posts aren’t loading right now' issue

In order to fix the ‘posts aren’t loading right now' issue, try to check if the app is updated. Alternately, one can clear the cache, or restart the app.

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A user can also check internet connection, try logging out and back in, or checking for site-wide outages. Given that multiple people are facing issues with X, a user-end fix is not likely to solve the problem.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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