Xbox server down update: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix issue sign-in issues

Xbox servers appeared to be facing troubles on Tuesday. At the time of writing, over 7,000 people complained of problems on the Downdetector app.

Xbox gamers complained of server outage on Tuesday.(Unsplash)

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Spike in Xbox users' complaints as logged on Downdetector. (Downdetector)

On the Xbox Status Page, it noted there were sign-in issues pertaining to account and profile. Forza Horizon 6: Game saves also appear to be facing issues, the status page added, noting that both situations had resolutions pending.

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{{^usCountry}} The cause for the outage is not known at this point. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cause for the outage is not known at this point. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several people took to the comment section of Downdetector and X to complain about the outage. Xbox servers down: Gamers express frustration {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people took to the comment section of Downdetector and X to complain about the outage. Xbox servers down: Gamers express frustration {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One exasperated gamer tagged Xbox and wrote “@XBOX please fix the server issue , logging on gets me a connect to network on dashboard and no games with launch. Says not connected. Fix please 8000 reports on downdetector. And you have not changed the http://Xbox.com website to reflect server for everything is down.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One exasperated gamer tagged Xbox and wrote “@XBOX please fix the server issue , logging on gets me a connect to network on dashboard and no games with launch. Says not connected. Fix please 8000 reports on downdetector. And you have not changed the http://Xbox.com website to reflect server for everything is down.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added “@Microsoft with the amount of money you guys charge people for Xbox games pass , Xbox live servers shouldn’t be going down … smh.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added “@Microsoft with the amount of money you guys charge people for Xbox games pass , Xbox live servers shouldn’t be going down … smh.” {{/usCountry}}

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Yet another said “xbox servers are down. night ruined.” On Downdetector people from different parts of the US complained about servers being down.

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“Got off work can't connect to network?? Is it a big outage?? Reporting from central illinios,” one wrote. Another added “Down in Indiana. Turned my Xbox on and it said I needed to connect to the internet so I was that what??? Thought it might have been my fiber messing up because of the storms we had lately and we just got a new aerial drop done but everything on that side of things are working as normal. Then it finally connect to the internet and I ran speed tests and every single one my download was normal at 1000Mps but my upload was 5-10mps and my packet loss what at 100%. What’s going on lmao.”

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However, the problem seemed to be returning to normal for some, as one noted that servers appeared to be back up in Arizona and Kentucky.

Xbox down: How to fix sign-in issues

If the sign-in issue on Xbox is not due to a server outage, then one should try to remove and re-add their account. If that does not work, one should try and restart the console entirely.

A hard reset should do the trick, but in this case, several people have complained of issues, to the sign-in issue is likely on Xbox's end and a user-level fix won't solve the problem.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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