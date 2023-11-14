‘Heart of a champion,’ Dad of Las Vegas teen beaten to death by bullies pays heartbreaking tribute

A teenage boy succumbed to his injuries days after being beaten by a group of bullies near a high school in Las Vegas. His father has now paid a heartbreaking tribute to him on a GoFundMe page titled ‘Heart of a Champion Our Son.’

Jonathan Lewis was living with his mother in Las Vegas when he died, and was planning to move to Austin, Texas (Team Jonathan website)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 15 youths brutally beat 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis near Rancho High School on November 1 when he tried to stand up for a younger friend who had been robbed by the gang.

‘He's a courageous young man’

Jonathan’s father, also named Jonathan Lewis, wrote on the GoFundMe page before Jonathan’s death, “I'm sure many of you have seen the news in Las Vegas of our son who is in critical condition and on life support after what the news is describing as 15 people attacking him. We can't release any other information yet except to say that we denounce violence as a means to resolve sociological conflict, we believe community members can coexist peacefully, and we love our son and all children with all our hearts! Our son is a kind, loving, gentle young man who has the heart of a champion and the brightest loving energy that attracts people to him with love!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He continued, “He's an aspiring artist, devoted big brother, and a fierce protector of love ones! We are so grateful for all the love and community support that has poured in for our son and hope that the world will focus on all that love and compassion as a beacon of hope for human relations and place recognition upon how much stronger the love and the spirit of community is than the dark moments of violence. Love wins our son is a champion of love and family and the resilient spirit of human perseverance and will to be good and kind and loving!”

“We have been given a statement from our son's girlfriend that what occurred was that one of his smaller friends had something stolen by this group of 15 and they threw the small boy in the trash can and our son confronted them and he was attacked by them. He's a courageous young man,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the incident, the video showing the moment the fight broke out surfaced. In a conversation with 8NewsNow, Lewis said his son kept to himself. The young boy was living with his mother in Las Vegas when he died, and was planning to move to Austin, Texas.

Team Jonathan

Lewis also described the pain of watching Jonathan’s “life leave his body” on a website called Team Jonathan. “Jonathan's mom came up with the name Team Jonathan while we talked about starting a foundation for our son in the hospital!” Lewis wrote on the website.

On the website, he said, “After holding my son's hand in the hospital while on life support for 2 days and nights and watching his life leave his body and being shocked by the immensity and horror of my beloved boy just being beaten to death I felt a mission to act that moved me to my core. I felt my sons spirit connecting to me and saying "God has a mission for you for the rest of your life dad show them the warrior strength of love"!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “The mission he said is to bring endless focus to solving the problems that were the root cause of why our children have become to lost in violence and hate. I feel a deep calling to spend the rest of my life bringing an example of the great strength of warrior love!”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!