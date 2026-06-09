McDonald's employee hospitalized with severe burns after alleged attack; family reveals shocking new details

A 20-year-old McDonald's manager in Yuba City, California is recovering in the hospital with severe burns after a coworker allegedly threw hot oil on him following their shift on May 30.

Jacob Smith remains hospitalized after suffering severe burns in an alleged workplace attack at a California McDonald's.(Unsplash)

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Jacob Smith suffered second-degree burns over 22 percent of his body, including his face, arm and back, and is currently being treated at UC Davis Medical Center. His coworker, Jalani Bluett who is 23, fled the scene before police arrived but was arrested just after midnight on June 1 and is now being held at Sutter County Jail with no bail.

Jacob hospitalized, faces long recovery

Jacob was in the office counting money after his shift when the attack happened. “He was in the office getting ready to count the money when he saw out of the corner of his eye something, and he just turned, and the oil was just thrown on him,” his mother Amber Smith told KCRA. “He's got second-degree burns over 22 percent of his body. They said he was in excruciating pain,” she told KXTV. He will undergo more surgeries next week, including a skin graft.

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{{^usCountry}} McDonald's owner and operator John Cook called the incident “deeply concerning” and said the company was focused on supporting Jacob. “The serious incident that took place at our restaurant this past weekend is deeply concerning, and our focus is on supporting our employee, Jacob, as he recovers,” he said, per the Independent. Cook added that Bluett is no longer employed by the organization and that they are fully cooperating with law enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McDonald's owner and operator John Cook called the incident “deeply concerning” and said the company was focused on supporting Jacob. “The serious incident that took place at our restaurant this past weekend is deeply concerning, and our focus is on supporting our employee, Jacob, as he recovers,” he said, per the Independent. Cook added that Bluett is no longer employed by the organization and that they are fully cooperating with law enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities have said Bluett has a disability but declined to specify what it is. He faces multiple felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem and serious felony assault resulting in great bodily injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have said Bluett has a disability but declined to specify what it is. He faces multiple felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem and serious felony assault resulting in great bodily injury. {{/usCountry}}

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What his mom said about him

Amber Smith said her son is a hard worker who was building a life for himself. “At just 20 years old, Jacob has worked hard to build a future for himself. He is engaged to be married and has always been responsible, hardworker, and committed to those he loves. This unexpected tragedy has created a major setback at a time when he should be looking forward to building his life and planning his future,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

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She said despite everything, Jacob has kept a positive attitude. “My son has an amazing spirit and in the midst of all of this has been positive and trying to make us feel better,” she said as per CBS News. “It was just so random of a thing, he's a really good kid and it's not just because he's my son, he's just a really good kid and has a good positive spirit about him.”

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She also shared the heartbreaking moment Jacob asked her why it happened. “As his mother, it broke my heart when he looked at me and said, ‘Why would he do this to me?’” she wrote on GoFundMe. No motive for the attack has been shared by authorities and Jacob's family says he has no idea what led to it either.

GoFundMe fundraiser

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs, lost wages, rent and other recovery-related expenses. As of Monday, June 8, the fundraiser had received over $102,267 raised in donations, just short of its $110,000 goal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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