US NSA dials Indian counterpart, discusses efforts to unite on global challenges

America’s new National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan in his first call with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval has reaffirmed the commitment of President Joe Biden to a strong and enduring bilateral strategic partnership, the White House said. This was the first call between the two national security advisers.

“Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden’s commitment to a strong and enduring US-India strategic partnership based on our shared commitment to democracy,” said the National Security Council of the White House in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said that they discussed the importance of continuing close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting regional security, and renewing efforts to collaborate on global challenges, including Covid-19 and climate change.

India's external affairs ministry said that the two NSAs agreed to work closely to advance India-US relations, which are built on shared values and common strategic and security interests. They also highlighted the need to further expand the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two sides.

The external affairs ministry said that India and the US highlighted the need to collectively address challenges in the post-Covid-19 era and also agreed to work closely on key issues such as counter-terrorism and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The external affairs ministry added that in his conversation with Sullivan, Doval said that as leading democracies with an abiding faith in an open and inclusive world order, India and the US were uniquely positioned to work closely on regional and international issues, including combating terrorism, maritime security, cyber-security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.