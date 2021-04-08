Home / World News / US 'prepared to lift' sanctions imposed on Iran inconsistent with JCPOA
world news

US 'prepared to lift' sanctions imposed on Iran inconsistent with JCPOA

The US state department spokesperson Ned Price reiterated that there will be no unilateral gestures as the United States favors a "compliance for compliance" formula.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 05:42 AM IST
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria April 6, 2021.(Reuters file photo)

The United States is prepared to lift sanctions imposed on Iran to resume mutual compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"We are prepared to lift sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," Price told reporters during a daily briefing, as reported by Sputnik.

The spokesperson reiterated that there will be no unilateral gestures as the United States favors a "compliance for compliance" formula.

Price further said that The United States delegation met at the conference on reviving the Iran nuclear agreement in Vienna with their counterparts from Europe, Russia and China.

"The team on the ground in Vienna has had consultations with our European allies, with our Russian and Chinese partners. They, in turn, have met with the Iranian delegation," he said.

Sputnik reported that a US delegation is attending an in-person meeting by the JCPOA members in Vienna to discuss steps needed to fully restore the nuclear agreement.

The US representatives had meetings with counterparts from China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, but are not expected to engage in direct talks with Iran's team.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 prevalence in UK dropped in March, but decline flattening off: Study

UK variant of Covid-19 now most common strain in United States, says CDC

Scientists call for new investigation into Covid-19 origins: Report

Brazil detects first case of South African Covid-19 variant

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5 1 group of countries. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and began imposing sanctions on Iran in violation of the nuclear agreement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jcpoa us-iran
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP