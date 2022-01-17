Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US President Biden, Japanese PM Kishida to meet virtually on Jan 21

The two countries seek to further deepen their ties and the meeting will highlight the strength of the US-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.
US President Joe Biden will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida virtually on January 21. 
Published on Jan 17, 2022 11:14 AM IST
ANI |

Amid China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, US President Joe Biden will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida virtually on Friday (January 21) to discuss issues pertaining to the Quad (an alliance of US, Australia, Japan and India).

"President Joseph R Biden, Jr will meet virtually with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan on Friday, January 21 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," read a statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The two countries seek to further deepen their ties and the meeting will highlight the strength of the US-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

"President Biden looks forward to working with Prime Minister Kishida to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and to expand our close cooperation on critical issues like combatting Covid-19, addressing the climate crisis, and partnering on new and emerging technologies, including through the Quad," added the statement. 

