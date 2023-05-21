US president Joe Biden asked PM Modi for an autograph? What report claimed

US President Joe Biden asked PM Narendra Modi for his autograph after finding out how the latter has been managing large crowds, news agency ANI reported quoting unnamed sources.

PM Modi arrives in Hiroshima, Japan.(PTI)

The interaction, according to ANI, happened during a Quad meeting.

“Joe Biden came up to PM Modi and told that he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the program of PM Modi. To this, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was also present on the occasion added that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the community reception in Sydney but he is still not able to accommodate the requests he is getting,” the report claimed.

As Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese complained to PM Modi, the latter remembered how during his visit to India, he saw PM Modi easily navigate huge crowds. To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, according to ANI, "I should take your autograph."

This comes as PM Modi is in Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit.

"We will be happy to host the Quad summit in India in 2024," PM Modi said in the opening remarks of the Quad meeting.

"Quad will continue to make efforts towards global good, welfare of the people, prosperity and peace," he added.

