Home / World News / US President Joe Biden to announce transportation-focused stimulus on Wednesday
world news

US President Joe Biden to announce transportation-focused stimulus on Wednesday

The announcement in Pittsburgh will focus on efforts to rebuild American roads, bridges, waterways and dams over the next decade, according to Tom Conway, the USW president, who said he has discussed the matter with the administration.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:02 AM IST
The president will be presenting two “equally” critical components of his program in coming weeks, with investments in childcare, healthcare, education, and other proposals to bolster middle-class America to be laid out in April. In picture - US President Joe Biden.(AFP)

President Joe Biden will on Wednesday unveil a transportation-focused plan of initiatives to rebuild US infrastructure, as part of his broader long-term economic program, the president of the United Steelworkers said.

The announcement in Pittsburgh will focus on efforts to rebuild American roads, bridges, waterways and dams over the next decade, according to Tom Conway, the USW president, who said he has discussed the matter with the administration.

The president will be presenting two “equally” critical components of his program in coming weeks, with investments in childcare, healthcare, education, and other proposals to bolster middle-class America to be laid out in April, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Key to the transport component coming on Wednesday will be to focus on longer-term projects -- giving companies the confidence to know they can invest, Conway said in a phone interview.

“It’s going to take that sort of long-term investment, and the alternative to not doing it is going to be far more costly in the long run than if we do,” Conway said. He added that the labor union is on board with what Biden will announce.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Poll finds Britons worry less about Covid-19, Brexit but new concerns grow

'Well known global brands' may be linked to Xinjiang rights abuses: UN panel

SolarWinds hack: US weighs ‘seen and unseen’ responses to major cyber attack

Increase in child migrants passing through dangerous Darien Gap: UN

“The country’s infrastructure has been crumbling for years and we know it needs investment,” he said. “This ought to be a bipartisan initiative because the infrastructure supplies everybody, regardless of party.”

Conway said that the administration is looking to spend $3 trillion overall on the long-term economic program, but that he expects Wednesday’s announcement on transportation will only be half of that number or maybe even less. Further infrastructure elements, like retro-fitting schools, will come later, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP