Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US President Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

US President Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

world news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 07:54 AM IST

US President Joe Biden said he has not spoken to Britain's new monarch King Charles III yet. “I know him. I have not spoken to him yet,” the president added.

US President Joe Biden. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP)
PTI | , Washington

US President Joe Biden has said that he would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“Yes. I do not know what the details are yet, but I will be going,” Biden told reporters at the Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Friday.

He was responding to a question of whether he will be going to the Queen's funeral.

In response to another question, the president said he has not spoken to King Charles III yet. “I know him. I have not spoken to him yet,” he added. In Brussels, US secretary of state Tony Blinken said Queen Elizabeth II was a powerful, unifying force, and a source of comfort and resilience to millions of people from all walks of life.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to our British friends, government of the United Kingdom and to the royal family,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii great britain united kingdom
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP