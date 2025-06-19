US President Trump hosts Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House on Wednesday in a rare meeting, just weeks after a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan. The meeting of US President Trump and Pak Gen Asim Munir also comes against the backdrop of heightened India-Pakistan tensions, following the Pahalgam terror attack. (AP file)

The private luncheon was held as tensions continued to rise between Israel and Iran, with Trump reportedly weighing possible U.S. involvement. Pakistan’s close ties with Tehran added further significance to the timing of the meeting.

According to Geo News, Munir had lunch with Trump at the White House, although details of their discussion have not been made public. The Pakistan military leader now holds the title of "Field Marshal."

It is unusual for a US president to host a foreign army chief for a White House lunch. While past Pakistani military leaders such as Ayub Khan, Zia ul-Haq, and Pervez Musharraf have received such invitations, they were also serving as presidents of the country at the time.

Trump had returned to Washington early Tuesday morning, cutting short his trip to the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, due to the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

An official advisory had announced that Trump would host the Pakistani Army Chief for lunch in the Cabinet Room at 1 pm.

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of heightened India-Pakistan tensions, following the Pahalgam terror attack. In response, India conducted precision airstrikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Trump's conversation with PM Modi

During Tuesday phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump asked if Modi could make a stopover in the US on his way back from Canada. However, Modi declined the request due to “pre-scheduled engagements,” according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

In the same conversation, Modi informed Trump that the recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was achieved through direct communication between their respective militaries and not through any US mediation. Misri said Modi clearly stated that India does not and will “never accept” third-party mediation, adding that the dialogue between Indian and Pakistani military officials was initiated at Pakistan’s request.

Modi's remarks come in response to Trump's repeated claims that he played a key role in brokering a ceasefire between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Dawn newspaper reported that the White House invitation extended to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is being portrayed by Pakistani officials as a significant diplomatic achievement.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled areas. This led to four days of intense clashes, ending on May 10 after military commanders from both countries agreed to halt operations.

India maintains that its forceful response compelled Pakistan to seek an end to the fighting.

Last month, Munir was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal—the first such elevation since Ayub Khan in 1959.

Speaking to the Pakistani-American community in Washington on Monday evening, Munir urged India to deal with Pakistan “as a civilised nation” instead of trying to assert “regional hegemony,” according to Dawn.

He also denied any Pakistani role in the Pahalgam attack and accused India of attempting to create a “new normal” by “violating international borders,” a stance he said Pakistan has “forcefully rejected.”

The four-day exchange of fire between India and Pakistan that followed the Pahalgam strike ended after direct talks between the directors general of military operations on May 10.

Munir’s address at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington’s Georgetown area reportedly drew some attention, but was met with protests by members of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who demanded democratic reforms and the release of their jailed leaders.

He also addressed the wider regional context, affirming Pakistan’s strong backing of Iran in its war with Israel while simultaneously supporting U.S.-led efforts to reduce tensions.

“We want this war to end immediately,” Munir said.

According to Dawn, a key outcome of Munir’s U.S. visit has been the deepening of Pakistan’s counterterrorism cooperation with Washington, particularly in combating the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) group.