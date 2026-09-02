US President suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz as ‘Trump Strait’; Iran targets Gulf nations | Top updates

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested the idea of renaming the Strait of Hormuz as the “Trump Strait”, even as the vital waterway remains at the centre of tensions amid the war with Iran.

The proposal is the latest geographical name change suggested by Trump. (Agencies)

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Trump made the suggestion on his Truth Social network, saying, “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!”

The proposal is the latest geographical name change suggested by Trump. It comes a week after he ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed “Lake America” amid a trade war with Canada.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump had also renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” on his first day back in office in January 2025. Neither Mexico nor Canada has accepted the changes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump had also renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” on his first day back in office in January 2025. Neither Mexico nor Canada has accepted the changes. {{/usCountry}}

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Top 5 developments in US-Iran war

US strike reportedly hits wedding gathering

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The US Central Command said Tuesday’s strikes targeted Iranian military sites, including air defence positions, radar systems and maritime assets.

However, Iranian media reported that a US strike hit a house hosting a wedding in Kuhestak, a small coastal town overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.

Four people were killed, including two women and two children aged 4 and 16, while at least 68 people were wounded, Iran’s state news agency IRNA and state television reported on Wednesday.

Iran targets US allies in Gulf

Bahrain said its air defence systems intercepted several Iranian air attacks early Wednesday, without giving further details.

Iranian state media reported that Iran’s military launched drone attacks against US bases in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in response to the overnight strikes.

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Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country had acted in self-defence in response to what it described as US violations of Iran’s sovereignty.

Egypt, Qatar urge US and Iran to resume talks

Top diplomats from Egypt and Qatar have called on the US and Iran to return to negotiations in line with their collapsed ceasefire agreement.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke by phone with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Wednesday.

The two ministers said the continued escalation could have “dire consequences on the region’s security and stability”, according to Egypt’s foreign ministry.

Iran’s currency falls to record low

Iran’s currency fell to a new record low on Wednesday, just hours after exchanges of fire between Iran and the US over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Traders in Tehran exchanged 2.20 million rials for one US dollar, almost 10% above the previous record recorded on Aug. 25, when the dollar was traded at 2.02 million rials.

Pakistan continues mediation efforts

Pakistan said on Wednesday that it remains engaged with both the US and Iran, with backing from regional countries, in efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back to negotiations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said during a weekly briefing in Islamabad that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

(With inputs from agencies)