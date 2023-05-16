US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to reports of eviction of veterans from New York hotels

US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has reacted to New York Post's report on the problems being faced by veterans. Recently, the newspaper had published a report highlighting that nearly two dozen homeless veterans were made to leave upstate hotels to make room for migrants. As per the report, all 20 of the booted veterans shifted to a Hudson Valley hotel about 20 minutes away.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek quoted the report and tweeted "Veterans who fought for our freedoms are being evicted to welcome those who break our laws. This is not the American way."

New York Post had quoted Sharon Toney-Finch, the CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation who said: “Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what’s going on with the immigrants.

“A lot of them are Vietnam veterans. We do help them on a constant basis to get them benefits and help them find a place in society,” Toney-Finch was further quoted as saying.

In its report, the newspaper also quoted State Assemblyman Brian Maher, a Republican who said, “Shining a light on this is important because we need to make sure these hotels know how important it is to respect the service of our veterans before they kick [them] out of hotels to make room.”

“They really ought to think about the impact on these people already going through a traumatic time. Whether you agree with asylum-seekers being here or not, we can’t just ignore these veterans that are in our charge that we are supposed to protect: the New Yorkers and Americans. We need to put them first,” added Brian.

The report highlighted that the difference in the money payment to the hotels might be the reason behind veterans being told to move out. Quoting Toney-Finch, the report highlighted that her foundation paid $88 a day for a veteran to be in the hotels. On the other hand, there have been reports that NYC adminstration has deals with Manhattan hotels which calls for payments such as $190 a night — part of an estimated $4.3 billion migrant price tag for taxpayers through spring 2024.

