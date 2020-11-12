e-paper
US Presidential Election 2020: Donald Trump wins Alaska, his electoral college tally goes up to 217

US Presidential Election 2020: Donald Trump wins Alaska, his electoral college tally goes up to 217

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday won the election in the state of Alaska, taking his electoral college tally to 217 after winning three electoral votes.

world Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters photo)
         

The Republican Party has also retained the Senate seat, giving the party 50 seats in the 100-member United States Senate.

When the election was called in Alaska, Trump had received 56.9 per cent of the total votes counted and President-elect Joe Biden from the Democratic Party with 39.1 per cent.

With this, Trump’s tally of electoral college votes has increased to 217, as per the count maintained by The New York Times.

Biden has already been declared winner with 279 of the 538 electoral college votes. Trump has refused to concede and has filed lawsuits in multiple states, challenging election results.

The election results in Alaska also gave the Republican Party an edge over the Democrats in the Senate. Republican senator Dan Sullivan won his Senate re-election bid. This gives the Republicans 50 Senate seats, while the Democrats have 48. The two Senate seats are going in for elections on January 5.

“President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread!” Ivanka Trump, daughter of Trump and a presidential advisor, said in a tweet.

