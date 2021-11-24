Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US Prez Biden invites around 110 nations to virtual summit on democracy: Report

United States President Joe Biden.(AP)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 06:25 AM IST
AFP |

President Joe Biden has invited around 110 countries to a virtual summit on democracy in December, including major Western allies but also Iraq, India and Pakistan, according to a list posted on the State Department website on Tuesday.

China, the United States' principal rival, is not invited, while Taiwan is -- a move that risks angering Beijing. Turkey, which like America is a member of NATO, is also missing from the list of participants.

 

 

