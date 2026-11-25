The United States is preparing to raise tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other economies as early as this week, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. The move would end a months-long investigation into what Washington calls excess industrial capacity overseas.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react to musicians' performance as they walk to their luncheon at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong Province. (Reuters) more less

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India could be among them, one of the reports indicated. It is one of the 16 economies the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) named when it opened the investigation on March 11.

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The administration is moving “to replace levies struck down by the Supreme Court”, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. Tariff rates, the range of products covered and the date they take effect are still unclear, the report added. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Bloomberg Television last week that he expected to wrap up the probe soon.

The Journal did not explicitly name India among the countries to be targeted. It did report that while the EU, Japan and South Korea would likely face tariffs of 15% or lower under the deals they reached with Trump, “Vietnam and India could see higher tariffs based on their deals with Trump”.

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{{^usCountry}} Under a framework agreed in February, the US was to set tariffs on most Indian goods at 18%. China is likely to face a higher rate than most, the Journal reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under a framework agreed in February, the US was to set tariffs on most Indian goods at 18%. China is likely to face a higher rate than most, the Journal reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The White House did not respond to requests for a comment from HT on whether India was on the list of nations against which it would announce the new levies.

The investigation falls under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. The provision allows Washington to impose tariffs on countries whose practices it finds “unreasonable or discriminatory” and a burden on American commerce.

It places no cap on tariff rates and no time limit on them, but requires a formal investigation and public hearings.

In its notice opening the probe, the USTR cited India’s $58 billion trade surplus with the US in 2025. It said India’s solar module manufacturing capacity was nearly three times annual domestic demand, and that India had built significant excess capacity in petrochemicals, steel and other industries. India rejected the allegations in a submission on April 15, saying it “firmly denies all allegations made in the initiation notice” and asking the USTR to close the investigation. Public hearings were held from May 5 to 8.

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The new duties will likely exclude steel, aluminium and automobiles, which already face separate national-security tariffs, the Journal reported.

The tariffs are likely to be added to duties of 10% to 12.5% that Washington imposed in July on about 60 economies, including India (which has been slapped with a 10% rate), after a separate Section 301 investigation into whether they blocked imports made with forced labour. Those duties face a legal challenge at the US Court of International Trade.

The investigations followed the US Supreme Court’s ruling on February 20, which struck down the tariffs President Donald Trump had imposed under emergency powers.

Those had included an 18% rate that India and the US had come to as part of an interim agreement, down from a combined 50% rate that comprised 26% “reciprocal” tariff on Indian goods and an additional 25% penalty from August 2025 for India’s purchases of Russian oil.

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The interim framework with the 18% rate was sealed mere days before the Supreme Court ruling against Trump.

On November 15, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the US had agreed to give Indian goods lower duties than those of competing countries, with both sides engaging routinely for a more durable trade deal.