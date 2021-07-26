Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US red cards China over Xinjiang, Tibet and repression in Hong Kong
world news

US red cards China over Xinjiang, Tibet and repression in Hong Kong

While Sherman visited China, US secretary of state is coming to India on Tuesday evening to deepen bilateral ties with New Delhi. This includes stabilisation of Afghanistan, Chinese aggression in Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism and cementing of defence cooperation.
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:02 PM IST
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sit together in Tianjin, China on Monday.(AP Photo)

United States Deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi talked past each other with US raising all the red flag issues with China.

Wendy Sherman, according to State Department spokesperson, raised the issue of genocide in Xinjian, human right abuse in Tibet and Beijing's anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong.

Sherman conveyed Washington's concerns about People Republic of China's unwillingness to cooperate with the World Health Organization (WHO) on a second phase investigation of the origins of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The US senior official conveyed her concerns over Covid-19 origin at a time when US intelligence agencies are expected to come up with a report into the origins of the pandemic and the role of Wuhan Institute of Virology in spreading the disease.

While Sherman visited China, US secretary of state is coming to India on Tuesday evening to deepen bilateral ties with New Delhi. This includes stabilisation of Afghanistan, Chinese aggression in Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism and cementing of defence cooperation.

"The Deputy Secretary also raised the cases of American and Canadian citizens detained in the PRC (People's Republic of China) or under exit bans and reminded PRC officials that people are not bargaining chips," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said about the talks which were held in Tianjin, a city some 100km from capital Beijing, adding that the discussions were "frank and open".

The number 2 US diplomat also affirmed the importance of cooperation in areas of global interest, such as the climate crisis, counter-narcotics, non-proliferation, and regional concerns including around the Korean peninsula, Iran, Afghanistan, and Burma, the State Department said.

The two leaders also discussed ways to set terms for responsible management of the US-China relationship, it added.

Sherman was in China on a two-day visit, during which she also met key officials. She expressed the United States' sincere condolences for the lives lost in the devastating floods in Henan province this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wang yi us china relations
TRENDING NEWS

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP