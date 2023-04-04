Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US says its forces killed ISIS leader behind Europe attacks in Syria

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Apr 04, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS.

The United States carried out a military operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement early on Tuesday.

No civilians were killed or injured in this strike.(Representational)

Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, the statement said.

Also Read: 9 US army soldiers killed in Kentucky's helicopter crash

Last week, the Tass news agency said Russia had protested to the American-led coalition against the Islamic State militant group about "provocative actions" by U.S. armed forces in Syria.

No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, and added that the group "continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond".

