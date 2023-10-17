US sees no deepening Iran engagement in Israel-Hamas war: White House
AFP |
Israel-Hamas War: White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on CNN, “Outside of the rhetoric..., no we haven't.”
The White House sees no signs of a deepening engagement by Iran in the Israel-Hamas war, a senior official said Tuesday.
Asked whether US authorities have noticed that Iran was engaging in the conflict in new ways, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on CNN, “Outside of the rhetoric..., no we haven't.”
