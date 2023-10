US sees no deepening Iran engagement in Israel-Hamas war: White House

The White House sees no signs of a deepening engagement by Iran in the Israel-Hamas war, a senior official said Tuesday.

Israel-Hamas War: A shell fired by Israel explodes over the southern Lebanese border village of Dhaira.(AFP)

Asked whether US authorities have noticed that Iran was engaging in the conflict in new ways, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on CNN, “Outside of the rhetoric..., no we haven't.”

