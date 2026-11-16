‘Tactical failure’: US soldier alleges senior military officials ignored warnings before Kuwait drone attack

A US army soldier has filed a whistleblower complaint with Congress, alleging that senior military officials ignored warnings and failed to adequately plan anti-drone defenses ahead of the war with Iran, after surviving a deadly Iranian drone attack.

Smoke rises from an Iranian drone strike at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait on March 1, 2026, which killed six US soldiers and injured dozens more. (AP Photo)

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Speaking to CBS News 60 Minutes’ Norah O'Donnell about his complaint, whistleblower Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom alleged that army leaders dismissed concerns over thin fortifications at a US command post in Kuwait, where six American soldiers were killed by an Iranian drone in the first 24 hours of the conflict. It was one of the deadliest attacks on US troops in the war.

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The complaint, which was submitted to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Friday, claimed that the post — known as Port Shuaiba — "had no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance."

"I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself — all the way down to my level," Maj. Ramsbottom told 60 Minutes. "We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn,” he told CBS.

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{{^usCountry}} Six US soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone attack on the command post at Port Shuaiba, in Kuwait's southern industrial hub, on March 1, a day after the United States and Israel launched a sweeping military campaign against Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Six US soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone attack on the command post at Port Shuaiba, in Kuwait's southern industrial hub, on March 1, a day after the United States and Israel launched a sweeping military campaign against Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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Those killed in action were Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, lowa.

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All six members of the Army Reserve, were from the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa, which provides food, fuel, water and ammunition, transport equipment and supplies.

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Pete Hegseth called on to respond to whistleblower complaint

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has called on defence secretary Pete Hegseth to respond to the whistleblower complaint, according to CBS.

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In a letter dated Nov. 15, Blumenthal urged Hegseth to attend a classified briefing and provide "all force protection assessments" for Port Shuaiba. Democrats have indicated they will investigate the administration's handling of the Iran war if they regain control of both chambers of Congress next year.

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"The families of the six fallen servicemembers, the wounded survivors, and the American people deserve transparency and accountability," Blumenthal wrote.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment on Ramsbottom's allegations, including on whether adequate force protection was in place at Port Shuaiba.