US State Department condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Airport

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price(Reuters file photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 06:07 AM IST
ANI | , Washington

US State Department on Saturday (local time) condemned the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Airport in Jazan.

The deadly attack left at least ten people injured, according to reports.

"We condemn the outrageous attack by Houthi forces on King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. Our thoughts are with the 10 wounded civilians, who were doing no more than seeking to travel or make a living," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a tweet.

A spokesperson of the coalition Brigadier-General Turki Al-Malki said that the attack was through a projectile that fell on the airport, Xinhua news agency reported citing Saudi media.

The attack against the King Abdullah airport in Jizan was carried out Friday night by an explosives-laden drone, resulting in injuries to 10 passengers and workers, Gulf News quoting the alliance spokesman Turki Al Maliki reported.

On Wednesday, four employees at another Saudi airport were injured after Saudi defences intercepted an explosive drone launched by Al Houthis, Gulf News reported.

In recent months, Al Houthis have ramped up drone and missile attacks into the Saudi territory. The rebels have plunged Yemen into a devastating war after they unseated the internationally recognised government and seized some parts of the impoverished country including the capital Sana'a in late 2014, it added. 

