Home / World News / US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax returns
world news

US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax returns

The justices rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold an Oct. 7 lower court ruling directing the former Republican president's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:12 PM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 05, 2020 US President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC. - The US death toll from Covid-19 is approaching a grim milestone: Half a million people in this country dead from the coronavirus. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)(AFP)

The US Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, a blow to his quest to conceal details of his finances.

The justices rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold an Oct. 7 lower court ruling directing the former Republican president's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena to turn over the materials to a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP