Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19 days before court reopens
world news

US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19 days before court reopens

Just days before the court resumes in-person hearings, US Supreme Court judge Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST
US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh(AP)

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms, according to a court statement that said he would miss Friday's investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Kavanaugh, 56, tested positive just days before the court is scheduled to open its new term and resume in-person oral arguments for the first time since they were curtailed because of the pandemic.

The conservative justice, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, is fully vaccinated, as are the other eight justices.

Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement that all the justices had tested negative earlier in the week.

The Supreme Court, like many places of work, operated remotely earlier in the pandemic, with oral arguments heard by teleconference and all its rulings issued only via its website.

The court building has been closed to the public for the last 18 months.

Kavanaugh is the first justice who the court has said has contacted COVID-19. The court statement did not say if or how he would participate in oral arguments scheduled for next week.

RELATED STORIES

The coronavirus has proven to be particularly dangerous in elderly people, especially those with underlying medical issues. Three of the nine justices are over age 70: Stephen Breyer, 83, Clarence Thomas, 73, and Samuel Alito, 71.

Among the cases the court is due to hear in the new term is a major challenge to abortion rights involving Mississippi's bid to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The court will also weigh a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public in a case that could further undermine firearms control efforts nationally.

The court has a 6-3 conservative majority. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brett kavanaugh coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid vaccines via Covax to be sent only to least covered nations in Oct: WHO

Australia to lift travel ban from November, international flights to resume soon

China releases Galwan valley video marking death of PLA soldiers

CDS Rawat meets US counterpart General Mark Milley, discusses regional issues
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP