US teen dies in fatal crash in Belchertown, Massachusetts that sent car engine flying during police chase

A 19-year-old from Henniker suffered a car crash in Belchertown, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, resulting in the loss of his life. The teen driver's attempt to evade the police ended in a tragedy. The impact was so powerful that it propelled the car's engine through the second floor of a nearby house, according to the New York Post.

Teen driver dies in tragic car crash after attempting to evade police in Massachusetts. Car's engine propelled through a nearby house. (X/JamesHu29812484)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Massachusetts State Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the teen driver. The car chase began when troopers tried to stop a speeding car at 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 9 and 202. The driver, however, chose to flee, setting off a series of unfortunate events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The car was being operated erratically and failed to stay within marked lanes," explained State Police spokesman David Procopio. "He said the driver ran a red light and crashed into a mulch bed before the car went airborne."

The car chase took a tragic turn as the 2011 Nissan Altima accelerated away from the pursuing officers The situation escalated as the 2011 Nissan Altima accelerated away from the police, jumping a red light and crashing into mulch bed on the roadside that propelled the vehicle into the air.

The car then collided with various obstacles, including a stone wall, a large tree, and a lamppost, before crashing into a parked 2023 Jeep Wrangler on North Main Street. The force of the collision then propelled the Altima into a nearby residence, dislodging the engine block in the process, sending it hurtling through the air.

Also Read | Watch: Pickup truck mows down pedestrians while escaping cop car in Atlanta

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The engine block, now a projectile, crashed through the second floor of a brick home, creating two significant holes in its structure. The impact was so intense that it ended the young driver's life instantly, as he was thrown from the vehicle.

No other individuals were in the Altima during the incident, and the residents of the home where the engine landed remained unharmed. However, a parked 2020 Buick Envision also suffered damage due to the severe crash.

The Massachusetts State Police have initiated an investigation into this incident.